Catalans v Castleford Tigers: Lifelong fan Danny Orr willing Tigers to come out on top

AS MUCH as finishing top of Super League will be an incredible achievement for Castleford Tigers’ players this season, they are not the only ones eager to cement it.

Coach Daryl Powell, of course, has also won plenty of plaudits for the leaders’ impressive form as the West Yorkshire club close in on first place for the first time in their 91 year history.

Danny Orr, during his Castleford playing days.

But imagine what the feat will feel like for assistant coach Danny Orr, too.

He was brought up in Allerton Bywater – barely two miles from Wheldon Road – is a lifelong fan, captained the club and played almost 250 games there during two spells before retiring and joining the backroom team.

Castleford have already secured first place in terms of the regular rounds ahead of tomorrow’s final fixture in Perpignan but it is after the Super 8s – seven further games – when the League Leaders’ Shield is presented.

Admittedly, given they are eight points clear already, everyone expects them to complete the job.

I’d have loved to have done it as a player with Cas but it wasn’t to be – this will be the next best thing I reckon. Danny Orr

Asked what it would be like to be part of the group that achieves such history, Orr admitted: “It would be awesome, it really would.

“I think it’s a huge thing because it shows that consistently, you’ve been the best team throughout the year.

“This club has never done it; we came close in 2014 and we just didn’t have enough to get the job done.

“I’d have loved to have done it as a player with Cas but it wasn’t to be – this will be the next best thing I reckon.”

Ironically, it was Catalans Dragons away – where they go tomorrow – that saw that bid for pole position fall just short three years ago.

Victory would have handed Castleford top spot but they lost 28-6 and finished in fourth place instead.

Orr added: “If we win we’re eight clear at least no matter what happens elsewhere.

“Leeds are in a good position and they’re chasing us down, so there’s some pressure there and that’s good for us.

“They are hunting us – but if we keep ticking off the wins as we are there is nothing that they can do about it.”

Tigers are favourites to prosper tomorrow given the current Catalans side have surprisingly been consigned to the bottom four and face an imminent Qualifiers battle to save their Super League future.

But Orr, the former Wigan and Great Britain scrum-half, knows just what their hosts can be like on home turf.

“It’s a whole different experience,” said the 38-year-old.

“Playing Catalans home and away, there’s something there what brings out that little bit more in them.

“Playing France in an international over there was one of the hardest games I’ve played in – but playing them here was one of the easiest and they were only a week apart.