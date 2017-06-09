Dave Craven: Swing vote sees Yorkshire clubs dominate in Super League

ENJOY THINGS as they are and don’t get greedy for more.

No, I’m not talking about Theresa May’s doomed decision to call a snap General Election although that would fit as a neat summation.

Rather, as a Yorkshireman, it is the sight of the Super League table which I’m referring to.

And what a sight it is. Currently, four of the top five sides hail from the Broad Acres.

Rarely has the region had it so good. Indeed, it was not long ago that I had to write one of these columns bemoaning the fact there was only one Yorkshire representative amid those very same upper echelons.

It was all Wigan, and Warrington, and Saints, and maybe even Catalans…

So it is time to rejoice and herald the image of not only Castleford Tigers at the top but Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC all flying so high, too.

Yes, before I hear you mention this is all hardly even akin to an exit poll, and the season is barely halfway through, so what’s the point, let’s take a closer look.

For all there are another 13 fixtures remaining before the Super League semi-finalists are decided, there is, of course, only six more rounds before the Super 8s are confirmed.

Such is their position of strength, you would already safely expect all four of those Yorkshire sides – and surprise package Salford Red Devils in second – to make the cut.

Wakefield, for instance, are already 10 points clear of Huddersfield Giants in ninth so it would take a collapse more spectacular than May’s implosion for them to fall out of the reckoning.

Chris Chester’s side, instead, will be seeking a top-four spot and there is no reason, given their form, calibre and squad, why that cannot be secured for the first time in the summer era.

Tonight’s derby with Leeds will offer a valuable insight into just where they stand. Both sides, in fact.

Castleford, no matter what anyone says to the contrary from their inner sanctum, must surely be setting their course for the League Leaders’ Shield in this season where things have so clearly been turned on their head.

Wigan looked woeful losing at Leigh on Thursday and, incredulously, have now gone seven league games without a win. They will be more looking over their shoulders worried about being sucked into the bottom four than targeting the top four although the imminent return of a raft of stars such as John Bateman will offer them some comfort.

Warrington, table-toppers last September, are in dire straits and if they don’t win at Castleford tomorrow – few expect to see that – they are running out of time to stage their recovery.

Perhaps the most intriguing tie of this round, though, is in the south of France tonight when Huddersfield, just a point behind eighth-placed coachless Catalans, will seek a win that could catapult them back into the mix. Rick Stone’s side have been wretched at times but, if Danny Brough can avoid any more suspensions, and with new recruit Jordan Turner curing their left centre issue, they have the potential to finish strongly and see all five Yorkshire sides in that top eight mix.

If that happens, you would think at least two from Wigan, Saints, Catalans and Warrington would then become embroiled in that relegation fight and, in contrast, there could finally be a new name on the Super League trophy come October.

Is this all too much to wish for? Probably. I won’t get greedy, then. But still...