Samoan is aiming to ensure Tigers compete

HE helped Cronulla Sharks to a maiden Premiership after a 50-year wait so new signing Jesse Sene-Lefao sees no reason why he cannot aid Castleford Tigers’ bid for a first league championship, too.

Granted, the West Yorkshire club has been in existence since 1926 so their pursuit has gone on far longer than the new Australian champions.

But Sene-Lefao, the Samoa forward who left Cronulla for Castleford during the winter, hopes to replicate the feat in Super League.

He played seven games for Cronulla last term, missing out on the historic NRL Grand Final victory over Melbourne Storm, but learning plenty along the way alongside quality players such as New South Wales State of Origin hooker Michael Ennis and formidable Australia forward Paul Gallen.

“When I talk about them I can only probably talk about the word ‘compete’,” said Sene-Lefao, who hopes to make his Super League debut in Castleford’s opener against Leigh Centurions on February 10. That’s all they do. Compete. Compete. Compete. In everything, training and games. They are such big competitors and good players to be around.

“It was pretty hard, though, to crack a team that won 18 straight games, like we did, and when I did get an opportunity I only got forced out as other players came back from injury.

“But to be a part of the history and the first team to actually win the comp’ was pretty amazing. The celebrations went on for a whole week. It was just crazy.

“It’d be good to take Cas to the title now, collect a few trophies and make some history while I’m over here, too.”

Championship side Sheffield Eagles have appointed Chris Noble MBE as their new chairman.

Noble – an Eagles director for 18 years – said: “We had a difficult year in 2016 and we are disappointed to move out the city this season for our home games but our aim now is to bring the club back to stability ahead of our proposed move to the Olympic Legacy Park, Sheffield in 2018.

“Talks are still continuing with the new potential sponsors regarding the new stadium and over the coming weeks we hope to have some positive news to announce.”