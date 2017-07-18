Duffy set to replace ‘stunned’ Sharp

JOHN DUFFY will be unveiled as Featherstone Rovers’ new head coach today as Jon Sharp revealed he is “stunned, shocked, gobsmacked” by his sudden departure from Post Office Road.

Financially-struggling Swinton Lions confirmed last night Duffy, the 37-year-old ex-Warrington, Leigh and Scotland stand-off, had left his head coach role, paving the way for his arrival at their Championship rivals.

But sacked Sharp, 50, was still getting to grips with being told yesterday morning his services were no longer required by the West Yorkshire club.

Featherstone sit third and are preparing for a second successive campaign in the Qualifiers against Super League opposition, which makes both the decision and timing quite bizarre.

The ex-Huddersfield Giants coach, who arrived in July 2015, said: “I felt we were building something special.

“There had been progress every year and we’d achieved the objectives we were set – getting into the top four.

“I planned to stay at the club, but I’ve not been allowed to build on what we’ve achieved.

“We are the only part-time team that has achieved back-to-back top-four finishes and the two clubs above us have spent double what we have.”

Featherstone lost 28-8 at home to Halifax on Sunday ahead of their last regular fixture in Toulose on Saturday.

Rovers’ chairman Mark Campbell said: “A decision to bring in a new head coach for 2018 was taken and we feel leaving Jon in charge for the Qualifiers, only to depart in October, made little sense.”

Assistant Danny Evans and head of strength and conditioning Billy Mallinson have also left Featherstone with immediate effect.