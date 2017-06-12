Powerful second half sees Featherstone home

FEATHERSTONE Rovers stayed on course for the Championship top-four by completing a hat-trick of victories over Bradford Bulls this season at Odsal.

Early pressure from bottom team Bradford saw Colton Roche score against his old club and Oscar Thomas convert.

Rovers soon levelled when Keal Carlile’s grubber kick set up an 11th minute try for Anthony Thackeray and Michael Knowles added the first of his four goals.

The Bulls survived more Featherstone pressure before regaining the lead when Scott Moore put in James Bentley and Thomas added the extras. Featherstone’s Michael Knowles was held up over the line before Briggs weaved his way over for a 33rd minute touchdown to cut the gap to two points.

Rovers full-back Ian Hardman had an effort ruled out for a foot in touch shortly before half-time. Featherstone, who have lost just one of their last nine matches, went ahead for the first time three minutes into the second-half when Hardcastle capitalised on a kick by John Davies to score and they quickly struck again when dual-registered Leeds Rhinos forward Jack Ormondroyd powered over.

Knowles kicked a 56th minute penalty to put the visitors 24-12 ahead before they sealed victory six minutes from time when Matty Wildie darted over and Briggs added the extras.

Hardcastle then barged his way over for his second score and Briggs again goaled to seal an impressive win.

Bradford Bulls: Pickersgill; Caro, Oakes, Mendeika, Macani; Thomas, Lilley; Magrin, Moore, Kirk, Bentley, Roche, Hallas. Substitutes: Peltier, Davies, Wilkinson, Halafihi.

Featherstone Rovers: Hardman; Duckworth, Johnson, Hardcastle, Taulapapa; Thackeray, Wildie; Moore, Carlile, Baldwinson, Knowles, Davies, Lockwood. Substitutes: Briggs, Mariano, Griffin, Ormondroyd.

Referee: John McMullen (RFL).