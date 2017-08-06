Critics write off revitalised Huddersfield Giants at their peril, insists Jordan Rankin

JORDAN RANKIN loves the fact no one is giving Huddersfield Giants a hope of making the Super League semi-finals.

The West Yorkshire club diced with the wrong end of the table for most of the season but have powered on of late.

They vanquished Wakefield Trinity 36-6 in Friday’s opening Qualifiers game and have lost just twice in their last nine games.

Giants, up to seventh, remain four points adrift of the top-four ahead of Friday’s trip to Wigan Warriors.

Full-back Rankin, the Australian who has excelled since his recent move from Wests Tigers, admitted: “Everyone is writing us off and not giving us a chance.

“But as long as we are still in with a chance we will keep moving forward.

“If we keep our players fit then I know we can match it with the best teams in the competition.

“With Wigan getting rolled (by Leeds) and Castleford losing to Saints, teams are beating everyone and it is that back end of the year when you have got to get everyone on deck.

“It’s pretty close all the way down (the league); if you pick up a couple of wins it will give you a chance to jump a couple of places.”

On the win against Wakefield, Rankin added: “There was plenty of errors from both teams but fortunately, we were able to capitalise on their errors and score some points.

“There is still stuff to work on but it is a good start to the Super 8s campaign.”

The ex-Hull FC player has only signed a short-term deal until the end of the season but added: “I have been in talks with the club in the last couple of weeks to see where we are at for next year.

“There is a bit of juggling with players they have already got and salary caps plays a massive part in that.

“I am just happy playing every week and it will get sorted out in due time.”