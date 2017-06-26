Cudjoe happy at Giants’ progress after Wigan stalemate

HUDDERSFIELD Giants captain Leroy Cudjoe admits he has never seen anything like his club’s recent record against Wigan Warriors.

They drew 19-19 against the champions on Friday night meaning, bizarrely, both Super League games between the sides this season have finished all-square.

Huddersfield earned a 16-16 draw at DW Stadium in March and, once more, were unable to force a victory in their second meeting.

England centre Cudjoe admitted: “It is very unusual to draw against one team twice in a year.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever seen it although both teams will feel they could have won both games.

“Looking back on Friday, though, I felt a draw was a fair result.

“We controlled the first 20 minutes pretty well and then at the back end of the first half they got back into it.

“The second period was pretty even and a good physical grind where both teams could have stolen the win but the draw was a fair result.”

Huddersfield had been 13-0 up and on course for a fourth successive win before the World Club champions – without a league win now in eight games – responded.

Giants remain in seventh, just above eighth-placed Wigan on points difference, ahead of Sunday’s trip to Salford Red Devils.

“The performance was one we can be proud of,” added Cudjoe.

“It was a very physical game and there wasn’t much between the teams.

“I thought we worked hard and did all the little things well which will give us confidence going forward.

“We are defiantly moving in the right direction and improving week on week and that’s come at the right time of the year for us.

“We just need to keeping improving and climbing up that table.”

Surprise package Salford suffered a dramatic last-gasp 25-24 loss at St Helens on Friday and slipped down to third.

“They will be looking for a big response after losing a game when they ware in control and they are a team performing well this year,” said Cudjoe.

“The likes of Koppy (ex-Huddersfield prop Craig Kopczak) and Ben Murdoch-Masila are both playing really well giving their team a good platform to play off.

“We know it’s going to take another good performance to get a result but I’m confident we can deliver that.”

NRL signing Jordan Rankin, the former Hull FC utility-back, arrived in the UK on Saturday and could debut in that game which may prove useful given on-loan scrum-half Martyn Ridyard was injured against Wigan.

“Hopefully Rids’ injury isn’t too bad and he’s back sooner rather than later,” said Cudjoe.

“But I am also looking forward to playing alongside Rankin which will give our squad some depth coming into the vital end of the regular season.

“No doubt he will bring some quality to our attack.”