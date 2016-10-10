England RL: Wayne Bennett rings the changes for Four Nations series

THERE are well-earned call-ups for the uncapped duo of Hull FC prop Scott Taylor and Castleford Tigers scrum-half Luke Gale in Wayne Bennett’s first England squad.

The Australian has also included two other untried players - St Helens dup Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival - in the party for the Ladbrokes Four Nations and the upcoming Test against France.

The 24-man squad includes 15 players from last year’s international series win against the ranked No 1 team in the world, New Zealand.

Warrington Wolves’ Daryl Clark and Stefan Ratchford, South Sydney Rabbitohs forward George Burgess, Wigan Warriors centre Dan Sarginson and Widnes Vikings’ Kevin Brown all return to the national side after missing selection in previous years.

South Sydney Rabbitohs’ Sam Burgess also returns to the squad three years after last appearing for England in the 2013 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

Four players – Wigan Warriors’ Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Tomkins, Dom Manfredi and Warrington’s Ben Currie - have not been considered because of injury.

Notable exclusions include 2015 Man of Steel Zak Hardaker, the Leeds Rhinos full-back who played all three Tests against the Kiwis, and experienced hooker James Roby who also featured then.

There is no spot for the new Man of Steel Danny Houghton either, the Hull hooker missing out to Canberra Raiders’ Josh Hodgson and ex-Castleford No 9 Clark, while Taylor is the only Black and White representative despite the East Yorkshire club’s fine season.

Half-back Marc Sneyd, full-back Jamie Shaul and Houghton had all hoped for call-ups but it seems Bennett will opt for the fit-again Lomax or Ratchford ar No1 while Gale and Brown are likely to challenge Gareth Widdop for the other half-back role.

Furthermore, there is no place for Huddersfield Giants centre Leroy Cudjoe, who was included 12 months ago but, as was with the case with Gale, did not actually face the Kiwis.

There is no place for Saints prop Alex Walmsley either and Bennett - ahead of his first game in charge - admitted: “There’s been a lot of competition for places this year.

“The players that have been picked are the ones we believe will stand up to the test of the competing nations.

“I’ve always said that there wouldn’t be too many changes when I arrived and there are plenty of guys in the squad who worked hard in last year’s International Series win against New Zealand who have gone on and performed in 2016.

“To have Sam Burgess back is not just a boost for England but one for the international game.

“Having worked with him in the past, he’s a great bloke to have around and have by your shoulder on the field.

“Injuries are part and parcel of the game and to lose players like O’Loughlin, Tomkins and Currie isn’t ideal but it does offer opportunities to others who have performed in the year and it’s good to see some new and returning faces in the squad.

“There’s some serious talent in this English side and that’s testament to the England programme, the clubs they play for and the player’s attitude in wanting to do their best each week.

“I’ve spoken to the boys and they’re well aware what’s ahead of them in this tournament.”

England’s international schedule kicks off at Parc des Sports, Avignon on Saturday (6.30pm) against France before they face the Kiwis at Huddersfield a week later in the Four Nations.