Huddersfield Giants’ Mamo faces six weeks on sidelines with foot injury

Huddersfield Giants have been dealt an injury blow with full-back Jake Mamo facing a six-week lay-off due to a foot injury.

The news is a major blow as the 23-year-old’s form has been one of the key factors in the Giants’ recent resurgence.

Mamo, who missed the start of the season with an ankle injury, has scored 12 tries in nine Betfred Super League appearances, including four in a victory at Catalans Dragons earlier this month.

“He’s got a ligament strain injury in his foot, and it’ll keep him out for at least a month, probably even six weeks,” said coach Rick Stone. “So it’s a significant injury and a big blow to our team because Jake has been a real revelation since he’s been here and really sparked our team in the right direction in the last couple of months.”

The Giants have won four out of their last five games to climb out of Super League’s bottom four.

They will also be without prop Sam Rapira for Friday’s clash with Wigan through suspension.

Rapira submitted an early guilty plea and accepted a one-match after being charged with raising the knee in a tackle by the Rugby Football League.

Jordan Rankin, signed from Wests Tigers, is unavailable due to visa issues.

Dewsbury Rams travel to Oldham on Wednesday night for a vital fixture in the battle against relegation from the Kingstone Press Championship.

Rams are second from bottom, two points behind Swinton Lions, who are away to Featherstone Rovers tonight, and three adrift of Oldham.

“It is a massive game,” Dewsbury coach Neil Kelly conceded. “We were 18 points up at home against them and they came back to get the victory we threw away. We probably see it as chance to put that right.

“I don’t think either team will be dead or buried if they don’t win, but it will be a massive boost to whichever side does.”

Wednesday night is also a ‘must-win’ game for fourth-placed Featherstone, in their pursuit of a top-four spot. Rovers coach Jon Sharp said: “We’ve got to win – it is a must-win game for us.

“It is as tight as a drum and there’s no margin for error.

“There’s probably four teams going for three spots in the top-four – behind Hull KR – and they are all winning.

“We’ve got to keep going and if we beat Swinton we’ll go above Toulouse into third so it’s a big one.”