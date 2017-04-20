Huddersfield Giants star Ryan Brierley makes shock Toronto switch

Canadian newcomers Toronto Wolfpack have pulled off the surprise signing of Scotland international Ryan Brierley for an undisclosed transfer fee from Huddersfield.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Giants on a four-and-a-half-year deal just over 12 months ago, will be reunited with his old Leigh coach Paul Rowley and could make his debut in Toronto’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fifth-round tie against Salford on Sunday.

Ryan Brierley has left Huddersfield Giants for Toronto Wolfpack (Picture: SWPix.com)

The shock move came within hours of Huddersfield coach Rick Stone announcing that Brierley would replace suspended stand-off Danny Brough in his team to play Swinton in the Cup on Sunday.

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis said: “We received an offer from Toronto director of rugby Brian Noble on Monday which our board, coaching staff, Ryan and his management were made aware of.

“It was clear that the move would be appealing to Ryan and from our side of things once the fee met our value of the player the deal was quickly signed.

“It’s a sad day in some respects for us but the reality is that the move to Huddersfield and into Super League didn’t really work out as either we nor Ryan would have wished.”

Like all players I wanted to be playing every week, and that’s the main reason for taking the new challenge at Toronto with a coach who obviously I know very well. Ryan Brierley

Brierley, a prolific tryscorer with Leigh, struggled to hold down a regular spot with the Giants, although he scored 15 tries in his 25 appearances.

Thewlis added: “He has been an excellent professional with us, well liked amongst the supporters but with him not cementing a place in the matchday 17 in his preferred half-back role I can well see why the chance to do that back with a coach he knows well is appealing to him.”

Brierley said: “Like all players I wanted to be playing every week, and that’s the main reason for taking the new challenge at Toronto with a coach who obviously I know very well.”

Jared Simpson has signed a contract extension with Huddersfield to the end of 2018.