Super League fixtures: All the dates you need for Huddersfield Giants’ 2017 season

HULL FC will travel to Wakefield Trinity for the only Yorkshire derby of Betfred Super League’s opening round next year.

England rugby league head coach Wayne Bennett

Scott Taylor and Luke Gale force their way into Wayne Bennett’s first England squad

ENGLAND coach Wayne Bennett believes his much-anticipated first squad is good enough “to stand up” to the world’s best.

Hull FC's Scott Taylor Picture: Bruce Rollinson

England RL: Wayne Bennett rings the changes for Four Nations series

THERE are well-earned call-ups for the uncapped duo of Hull FC prop Scott Taylor and Castleford Tigers scrum-half Luke Gale in Wayne Bennett’s first England squad.

Stevie Ward.

Six Leeds Rhinos players in England train-on squad

SIX Leeds Rhinos players have been included in Wayne Bennett’s England train-on squad ahead of the Four Nations.

Huddersfield loss could benefit Robins

Salford Red Devils head coach Ian Watson believes Million Pound Game opponents Hull KR will have actually benefited from their agonising loss to Huddersfield Giants last week.

Huddersfield's Michael Lawrence is wrapped up by Hull KR's Adam Walker & Jamie Peacock.

I can’t play any worse, admits Hull KR’s Campese

DEFEAT hit Hull KR captain Terry Campese more than most as he lambasted himself for his poor performance in the crucial 23-22 defeat to Huddersfield Giants.

Huddersfield's Danny Brough celebrates after his drop goal was the difference between his team and Hull KR as Huddersfield stay in Super League for 2017.

Hull KR 22 Huddersfield Giants 23: Did it go over? Just read the papers – Brough

DANNY Brough gave a typical Danny Brough answer when asked whether his match-winning drop goal – more pertinently, it also saved Huddersfield Giants’ Super League status – did actually go between the posts.

Huddersfield Giants celebrate staying up in Super League.

Hull KR 22 Huddersfield Giants 23: Brough secures Giants’ Super League status

Danny Brough’s dramatic 73rd minute drop goal sealed Huddersfield Giants’ Super League safety - condemning Hull KR to the Million Pound Game and just 80 minutes from relegation.

James Webster

VIDEO: Hull KR 22 Huddersfield Giants 23 - Webster rues first half display

Hull KR interim head coach James Webster says his relegation-threatened team were the architects of their own downfall in Saturday’s 23-22 defeat by Huddersfield, which condemned them to the dreaded Million-Pound Match.

Tom Symonds of Huddersfield.

Symonds likes Craven Park atmosphere

SOME people do not savour the hostility that Hull KR’s Craven Park can bring but, for Huddersfield Giants’ Tom Symonds, it is something he quickly learned to embrace.

Hull KR's coach Justin Morgan (centre), Byron Ford (left) and James Webster celebrate victory over Widnes following the LHF Healthplan League One Grand Final at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 8, 2006. Hull Kingston Rovers beat Widnes 29-16 in the National League One Grand Final at Warrington to secure promotion to Super League after a 12-year absence.

Video - Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants: We beat Giants and I get sacked, accepts Robins boss Webster

IT IS a strange situation that James Webster finds himself in today, hoping for a victory that would actually end his reign as Hull KR head coach.

Hudderafield Giants head coach Rick Stone

Video: Huddersfield Giants eager to survive now to start planning for next season

HEAD coach Rick Stone admits he did not know what to expect when arriving at crisis club Huddersfield Giants but is intent on saving their Super League status sooner rather than later.

Albert Kelly of Hull KR tries to shake off Chris Ulugia of Batley (Picture: Steve Riding)

Huddersfield Giants are braced for Hull KR to lift ban on Albert Kelly

HUDDERSFIELD Giants head coach Rick Stone would not be surprised if Hull KR recall out-of-favour Albert Kelly for Saturday’s crucial game between the sides.

Brigid Power Heritage Manager for Rugby League Cares with the original and present Challenge Cups at a launch event to announce that Bradford is to be the home of National Rugby League Museum. Picture Tony Johnson.

Now rugby league gets showcase in its true heartland - Bradford

RUGBY LEAGUE’s history is indelibly linked to Yorkshire, with the region laying claim to being the birthplace of the sport.

Hull Kingston Rovers' Shaun Lunt ( Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe).

Jobs are on the line and it’s horrible, says Hull KR’s Shaun Lunt

IT has been labelled “The Million Pound Game...Before The Million Game”.

Huddersfield Giants' Leroy Cudjoe collars Leeds Rhinos' Jimmy Keinhorst during the game at the weekend (Picture: Tony Johnson).

Huddersfield Giants must focus on match, not bigger picture - Leroy Cudjoe

THEY have fashioned a position where safety is now in their own hands while keeping the sport’s birthplace in Super League is also seen as “vital”, but Leroy Cudjoe concedes none of that will actually aid Huddersfield Giants’ fight.

Rhinos Ash Handley goes over Giants' Scott Grix to score a try. Picture Tony Johnson.

It is now sudden death for Giants, says Stone

BEATING a Super League side will send Huddersfield Giants into next week’s ‘half a million pound game’ in good spirits, their coach Rick Stone says.

Giants' Danny Brough celebrates scoring his try with Kyle Wood. Picture Tony Johnson.

Huddersfield beat Leeds to grab league survival lifeline

UNDER-PRESSURE Huddersfield Giants’ fate is in their own hands after they ended Leeds Rhinos’ eight-game winning run.

Kallum Watkins is tackled by Michael Lawrence and Ryan Hinchcliffe.

Huddersfield Giants 22 Leeds Rhinos 14: Giants halt Rhinos winning run

Relegation-haunted Huddersfield produced one of their best performances of the season to halt Leeds’ eight-match winning run and boost their survival hopes.

