Delight for Hull FC after Danny Houghton agrees to stay until 2020

Hull FC vice-captain Danny Houghton, fresh from his match-winning exploits at Wembley, has signed a three-year deal extension with his hometown club.

The former England Knights hooker - whose late try-saving tackle helped secure the Challenge Cup last month - had been under contract until the end of next season.

However, he will now remain with them until the end of 2020, in a significant boost for the East Yorkshire outfit.

Houghton has made more than 200 appearances since debuting with Hull in 2007 and will now be set for a testimonial.

As they continue their quest for the treble, he returns to the side tomorrow night against Wigan Warriors after being rested for last week’s defeat at St Helens.

“I’m delighted to secure my future here,” said Houghton, who is one of the hardest-working players in the game and continually tipped for England honours.

“It’s a special club that’s on the up and I want to be a part of that.

“I’ve tasted success winning the Challenge Cup and I want to do that over and over again.

“We’ve got some great young kids coming through at the moment and there’s some really promising times ahead.

“It’s great that I’ve pledged my future to a great club and hopefully we can continue the great form we’ve shown all year going into the end of the season.”

He has made more than 1,000 tackles this term, a statistic which seems set to earn him Super League’s top-tackler award for a fourth time, and is renowned for playing 80 minutes most weeks.

Coach Lee Radford admitted: “I’m really pleased that Danny has extended his contract to stay with the club.

“He’s an important part of what we’re about.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him use his influence in the development of Jez Litten, who’s currently coming through the ranks in our reserve team. “I’m sure if Jez can make some real strides with Danny’s help, it will no doubt prolong Danny’s longevity in his career.

“His durability is obviously a real bonus to our side on the field and how he plays in the game earns respect from his peers.

“I think the next progression in Danny’s career is fine-tuning his leadership skills and influence off the field as I have no doubt he has all the minerals to be a future captain of this great club.

“It’s great Danny has committed his future to Hull FC, and having tasted success hopefully it’s well and truly whetted his appetite for more.”