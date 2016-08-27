Hull 12 Warrington 10: Emotional Radford hails Houghton performance in Challenge Cup final win

Emotional coach Lee Radford paid tribute to hooker Danny Houghton after Hull's first Wembley triumph.

Hull came from 10-0 down in the final quarter to beat Warrington Wolves 12-10 in a dramatic Challenge Cup final.

Houghton made a game-saving tackle on Ben Currie in the final moments and Radford said it was the most important tackle in any game he had been involved in.

“That was his 57th tackle,” Radford said.

“If you are the England coach you have got to take note.

“That heart wins you Test series. He epitomises what you want in a Test hooker.”

The Hull FC squad celebrate winning the Challenge Cup

Radford admitted he was almost lost for words after masterminding Hull's first Wembley triumph.

Radford described his team's performance for the first hour as “bad”, but felt spirit pulled them through.

“It is history-making,” he said.

“So many quality teams prior to us and so many unbelievable players have not achieved what we've achieved today.

“I feel really privileged to be involved with this group and unbelievably proud of putting this group together.

“You can't manufacture chemistry in a team and the friendships. The togetherness has just won us a Cup final.”

Radford believes the Wembley win may be just the beginning for Hull.

He added: “We have got the ingredients and the foundations to sustain success. It's about maintaining it now.

“Nothing would surprise me about this group.”

It was Hull captain Gareth Ellis' first Cup final triumph.

He said: “I thought Warrington were the better team for 50-60 minutes, but we have found ways to win this year.

“We hung in there. It was a really tough first half, but we didn't let the scoreboard get too far away from us.

“I am unbelievably proud of the players for how hard they've worked.”

Ellis described lifting the Cup as a “dream come true”.

He said: “It's an unbelievable feeling.

“To finally get up there as a proud captain of this Hull team is phenomenal.”

Hull half-back Marc Sneyd won the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match, two years after being a Wembley loser for Castleford against Leeds.

Sneyd said: “The difference is out of this world.

“It was unbelievable celebrating with the fans and all the lads.

“It is miles different and I am absolutely buzzing with it.”

Sneyd said he was “shocked” to be named man of the match – and said he would have chosen Houghton!