Hull FC coach Radford delighted with signings of Faraimo and Paea for 2018

HULL FC coach Lee Radford believes he has made two “quality” additions after capturing USA winger Bureta Faraimo from Parramatta Eels and re-signing Newcastle Knights prop Mickey Paea.

The NRL duo will join the Challenge Cup holders at the end of the season on two-year deals.

Explosive Faraimo, who last month switched to New Zealand Warriors on loan for the rest of this campaign, is seen as a likely replacement for Mahe Fonua, who will head back to Australia with Wests Tigers in 2018.

Former Tonga star Paea, 31, is already well-known to Black and Whites fans having played for them in 2014 and 2015 following a two-year stint with Hull KR.

Radford, whose side reached Wembley again with Saturday’s impressive semi-final win over Leeds Rhinos, said: “They’re two quality additions to our squad for next season and beyond.

“Mickey is someone who knows the squad really well and Bureta will add a lot too.

“We tried to sign Bureta on a few occasions in the past and we were in for him when we signed Mahe Fonua, but he ended up going to Parramatta.

“I’m over the moon to have finally got him; his statistics, including his metres, are absolutely phenomenal and he’s the kind of outside back who gets sets going for you.

“Mickey is very professional and he will provide a huge impact for us in the forwards. I was gutted to see him go when he left at the end of 2015, but it’s good to have him back at the club.”

Wellington-born Faraimo, 26, made his NRL debut for Parramatta in 2014, scoring nine tries in 15 appearances.

He also notched 31 tries in the Queensland Cup for Mackay Cutters.

The Wellington-born winger was limited to just two NRL appearances last season and has not featured this time around, but hopes to play with the Warriors before the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Salford Red Devils prop Lama Tasi could miss his side’s Super 8s opener at Hull on Friday.

He faces a two-match ban after he was charged with striking with the shoulder in his side’s Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Wigan.

The RFL’s match review panel viewed the tackle on Wigan prop Taulima Tautai as a grade B offence and Tasi must face a disciplinary hearing in Leeds tonight.

Wigan hooker Sam Powell was charged with grade B dangerous contact on Tasi in a separate incident. He has the option of an early guilty plea and accepting a one-match ban that would see him miss Friday’s Super 8s meeting with Leeds at Headingley.

Castleford Tigers could see Oli Holmes, Adam Milner, Larne Patrick and, possibly, Jake Webster return from injury for Thursday’s game against St Helens.