Hull FC v Salford: Koukash silence is golden as Hull look to stifle Salford

HULL FC head coach Lee Radford believes Salford Red Devils are now challenging the top-four because controversial owner Marwan Koukash is less erratic off the field.

Relieved Salford only escaped relegation last term following a dramatic sudden-death win against Hull Kingston Rovers in the Million Pound Game at Craven Park.

Marwan Koukash: Salford City Reds owner has been a lot quieter in 2017.

However, they arrive at third-placed Hull tonight hoping for a fourth successive win on a run that started with victory over leaders Castleford Tigers.

Asked about what has changed, Radford said: “I think they have a lot of players in the squad playing to their potential.

“One to 17 are all at the top end of their game.

“That has got them results this season – their form is the big thing.

“But they’re probably more stabilised off the field as well.

“There’s none of those Tweets going around recently. There’s security within the staff – that’s just been settled now (head coach Ian Watson has signed a new deal).

“And gone are the days where they’d be signing every man and his dog and everyone would be getting the sack the week after.

“It seems to be more settled and that suits them.”

Millionaire owner Koukash was once renowned for his blasts on social media – often aimed at the RFL – and numerous outlandish claims, but he has certainly quietened down in 2017.

With half-backs Michael Dobson and Robert Lui in great form – keeping Australian star Todd Carney on the bench – they are playing some fine football ahead of tonight’s contest.

Radford added: “I think I put (full-back) Gareth O’Brien in that category as well.

“He’s been performing really well for them. He plays as an extra pivot and that suits the way they play. They go from touchline to touchline an awful lot and tend to miss the middle out so we have to make sure defensively we are a whole lot better than what we were against Warrington.

“That is a real challenge to our players – to improve our defensive effort this week.”

Hull drew 22-22 at bottom-placed Warrington last Saturday despite leading 20-4 just before the break.

Meanwhile, it is certainly good for the competition to see the likes of Salford challenging the status quo.

Radford concurred: “It definitely is. It is still early in the season, though, and you still get that spike from one or two teams who probably won’t be there at the back end.

“After Easter and these next three or four games you tend to get a feel of where you will be at.

“For Salford, picking results up against us will put them in that category.

“Likewise, we have to perform to get the result.”

Hull are missing eight-try Albert Kelly, arguably the signing of the season so far, after the Australian was allowed home on compassionate grounds.

But utility Jake Connor deputises at stand-off and winger Fetuli Talanoa returns following a three-game absence.