Hull FC v Wigan: Airlie Birds will look to twist knife in Wigan’s wound

IN THE modern era, it is not often you find a coach admitting winning one game can have a direct influence on future contests.

It is not the done thing. There are many variables in rugby league, but mindsets are not supposed to be affected.

However, Hull FC chief Lee Radford believes tonight’s encounter with Wigan Warriors possesses exactly that sort of power.

Nothing will immediately be confirmed if the Black and Whites win, lose or draw at the KCOM Stadium meeting.

Granted, if they do prosper, they could reclaim top spot from Warrington Wolves if their rivals fail to beat Widnes Vikings, but the League Leaders Shield will still be up for grabs with two games to go.

Victory would almost certainly secure a home semi-final, but only almost. However, having beaten Wigan twice this season, including in an epic Challenge Cup semi-final, Radford feels another win over Shaun Wane’s side could cause real damage ahead of the imminent play-offs.

“I think it would be an advantage if we get them this time,” he said, as his treble-chasers look to push towards Grand Final glory having lifted the Challenge Cup.

“I wouldn’t like to come up against a side in the semi-finals who have beaten us the last three times we’ve met – and that would be the case for them if we win Friday. That would be a psychological scar, I think.”

Hull also won at Wigan 30-16 in May and only lost to a drop-goal from Matty Smith, the England scrum-half who returns from injury tonight, at home in March.

Radford, whose side head to struggling Wakefield next Thursday before rounding off at home in a potential League Leaders decider versus Warrington, accepts gaining that win will be easier said than done.

“They’re the most physical team that we’ve come up against in the competition,” he said, about third-placed Wigan, who have also won seven consecutive games at Hull.

“How physical they are changes the way we play. We try to play a certain way against them that has been successful in the past.

“The numbers they put in to collision and how technically sound they are in collision makes it a very physical game.

“Making sure you’re not continuously running into baseball bats is important. To do that you must put a little air on the ball.”

Hull’s ability to both play it tough and, also, expansively, as Radford suggests, is aided by the return of five players all rested for last week’s loss at St Helens.

That defeat, in the aftermath of their Wembley success, saw them lose top spot, but their destiny is in their own hands with the visit from Warrington to come.

Wane has come under fire after his side botched last week’s game against Widnes, losing 8-6 at home despite having all the pressure and their opponents being down to 11 men at one point.

But Radford said: “I think it comes with the territory and it’s becoming the norm now. Even when you’re sat third and fourth they still want your head.

“You look at (St Helens coach) Keiron Cunningham. A month ago people were calling for everyone on his coaching staff and the players to be sacked and look where they’re sat now.

“Shaun is no different and I’ve no doubt next year we might be in tough spots at times because we’ve now had success as well. That’s just modern-day sport.”

Radford continued: “They looked disappointed after the loss to Widnes, it’s fair to say, but we haven’t had an easy game against them this year and I’m not expecting one this time.

“Widnes scrambled well, but I’m sure Wigan would have reviewed and discussed going down the side with numbers on several occasions – when it should have been the side where there were 10 metres between players. Frustration crept in for them a little bit.

“They’ll be better Friday and are a different team with Smith.”

Meanwhile, Radford praised former Bradford Bulls team-mate Jamie Peacock for coming out of retirement with rivals Hull KR.

The Robins’ head of rugby finished playing after helping Leeds Rhinos complete the treble at Old Trafford last October.

But, approaching his 39th birthday, he will play at London Broncos on Sunday to bolster KR’s fight against relegation.

“It’s desperate measures for desperate times,” admitted Radford, who came out of retirement himself to aid Hull in 2012.

“Whether they like it or not that is where they’re at. I hope it goes well for him. The way he finished his career to be able to keep them boys in Super League would be another fairytale.

“He’s a competitor and not a clouded bloke; I don’t think he’d do this if he didn’t think he could make an impact. It’s not televised so I’ll download it and have a look. I said I’d be very critical of his performance when I speak to him next, which he had a giggle at.”

Hull FC hooker Danny Houghton, 27, has signed a new deal until the end of 2020.