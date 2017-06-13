Hull’s Richard Horne named as new Doncaster coach

Former Hull and Great Britain scrum-half Richard Horne has been appointed as the new coach of League One Doncaster.

The 34-year-old has agreed a two-year deal that will also see him retain some involvement with Super League Hull, where he had been coaching the reserve side.

This arrangement builds on the links between the two clubs, who already have a dual-registration agreement for players.

Horne, who retired in 2014 after making 387 appearances for hometown Hull, succeeds Gary Thornton at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Hull executive director James Clark said: “This is an exciting opportunity for Richard to continue his development as a coach, as well as further enhancing the strong relationship we have with Doncaster.

“Richard has the chance to cut his teeth as a head coach in a competitive league, offering mutual benefits to both clubs.”

Horne, who first represented Hull at the age of 16 and won the Challenge Cup in 2005, takes over a side currently fifth in Kingstone Press League One.

He said: “It’s been in the process for a couple of weeks now so it’s nice to finally get the deal done and I can’t wait to get started.

“We’ve got a good squad here, I know quite a lot of the lads and they’re a good bunch. There is no reason why we can’t push for promotion.”

Doncaster chief executive Carl Hall said: “I’m delighted that Richard Horne has agreed to join us here at the Dons. It hasn’t been an easy process but myself and the club really feel we have got our man as Richard ticked all the boxes for us.”