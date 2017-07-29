Player ratings: How Hull FC shone against below-par Leeds Rhinos

Have your say

After Hull FC’s resounding 43-24 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final win over Leeds Rhinos, here’s a look at all those who took part at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium today.

HULL FC

Jamie Shaul 8

As solid as ever and plenty of quality moments, including that 80m try

Mahe Fonua 5

Endured a torrid first half and was at fault for both Ryan Hall tries

Carlos Tuimiavave 8

Hull’s quiet assassin. Superb at centre and not just for this two tries

Josh Griffin 8

Big and strong, proved he was worth his place ahead of Jake Connor

Fetuli Talanoa 7

Does so much great work for Hull, fine assist for Tuimavave’s second

Albert Kelly 9

Brings so much X-factor and how it showed. Lovely try and some gorgeous assists. Match-winner

Marc Sneyd 8

He loves this competition. What superb organsiational quality from the reigning Lance Todd Trophy winner

Scott Taylor 8

A perfect way to mark his 200th career game. Really took it to Leeds

Danny Houghton 8

As thoughtful and lively as ever at dummy-half

Liam Watts 9

Towering at prop. One handling error but that aside he caused Leeds no end of problem

Sika Manu 7

A big effort from the Tongan second-row who was relentless all afternoon

Mark Minichiello 8

The verteran Australian is the man for these occassions. Relentless.

Gareth Ellis 7

Led from the front and gave Hull the presence they needed.

Substitutes

Jake Connor 6

Only came on late on for Albert Kelly who was troubled by a sternum problem

Danny Washbrook 7

Such a versatile player, came on and did his usua; work

Chris Green 8

The prop provided real power off the bench so Hull never lost anything when Taylor or Watts was off

Josh Bowden 7

Another who was unstintinig with his effort

Leeds Rhinos

Ashton Golding 6

Scored his first try of the seaosn at the death but game long gone by then

Tom Briscoe 5

Like Fonua, suffered an abysmal time struggling to deal with Hull’s kicks.

Kallum Watkins 7

Came up with some of Leeds’ best plays but there wasn’t enough

Ryan Hall 7

Scored another two tries but this time it wasn’t enough

Joel Moon 6

Probed in the first half but didn’t come up with any of his usual magic

Danny McGuire 6

Kept at it in his last Leeds Challenge Cup appearance but no grand finish for the Rhinos legend

Adam Cuthbertson 6

Was outplayed by Hull’s front-row who did a great job on keeping the Austalian quiet

Matt Parcell 6

The hooker has been one of the signings of the season but given no platform to shine here

Brad Singleton 6

Solid enough without hurting Hull too much

Stevie Ward 6

In the wars again with yet another facial wound

Carl Ablett 6

Caught flat-footed for Kelly try but ran hard in attack

Jamie Jones-Buchanan 6

Plenty of his usual industry in 400th career game but Leeds needed more than that

Substitutes

Mitch Garbutt 6

Tried lifting Leeds but they were outplayed in that second period

Brett Ferres 5

With his knee severely strapped up, looked like he came back from injury too early

Anthony Mullally 7

Made a decent impact off the bench first half

Jordan Lilley 6

Not given much time to do anything really