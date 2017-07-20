Video - Coach Lee Radford hails imminent return of Hull FC captain Ellis

LEE RADFORD admits the return of captain Gareth Ellis is “huge” for his side as they seek a first win in four games.

The former Great Britain back-row has been out of action for the last three months with a troublesome sternum injury.

Hull's head coach Lee Radford. ( Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

He has not played since the 26-24 win over leaders Castleford Tigers on April 23 and has managed just eight games this term.

However, the experienced former Wests Tigers player is due to feature in tomorrow’s crucial final regular round game with Huddersfield Giants.

Hull have largely coped without the influential 36 year-old during his absence but they have narrowly lost their last three matches against Castleford, St Helens and Leeds Rhinos to slip out of the top-four.

They must now beat Huddersfield to have any chance of rescuing a top-four finish although Wakefield Trinity - who host St Helens on Sunday - remain in pole position.

With a Challenge Cup semi-final against Leeds coming up a week Saturday as well, though, Radford is delighted to see Ellis - who played 50 minutes for Hull’s reserve grade versus Halifax on Saturday - back in the mix.

“It’s huge for us as a team,” he said, with the Airlie Birds also hoping to regain some momentum to bid for Old Trafford in the Super 8s.

“The injury has ended up taking the maximum amount time we thought it would take.

“He ended up getting through the game last week with no dramas so he’ll be good to go.

“He’s been practicing fully for nearly the last three weeks. Every time I’ve been asked about his fitness he’s been really close and has been contributing to our training sessions.

“It’s now becoming the business end of the season and we in the end didn’t want to rush him back and set him back during that period.

“We didn’t see the point in that so we gave him the maximum time possible.”

Prop Chris Green is also in contention after his own sternum injury while Albert Kelly hopes to be included as well.