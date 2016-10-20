Yorkshire trio named in England team to face France

Three Yorkshire-based players are in line to make their England debut against France on Saturday.

Castleford Tigers half-back Luke Gale, Hull FC front-rower Scott Taylor and Leeds Rhinos forward Stevie Ward have all been named in coach Wayne Bennett’s 19-man squad for the Test in Avignon..

Leeds winger Ryan Hall and centre Kallum Watkins are also set to feature, alongside Huddersfield Giants winger Jermaine McGillvary.

Warrington Wolves’ former Castleford hooker Daryl Clark is in contention and Australian-based players include former Bradford Bulls forwards George Burgess, Tom Burgess and Elliot Whitehead, ex-Hull KR hooker Josh Hodgson and playmaker Gareth Widdop, who is from Halifax.

St Helens duo Mark Percival and Jonny Lomax and Warrington’s Stefan Ratchford are the other uncapped players in the 19.

James Graham will captain the side in place of new skipper Sam Burgess, who is suspended. The game is England’s only fixture ahead of their Four Nations opener against New Zealand in Huddersfield a week later.

Hull's Scott Taylor is tackled by Wildcat's Jonny Molloy and Mika Simon. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Bennett said: “The players have trained well all week and are looking forward to the trip to France.

“There’s plenty of competition for places in this squad and it’s good to see a few new faces in there possibly having a run out in Avignon.

“The week leading into this game has been good and the training facilities in London at the Honourable Artillery Company have been outstanding.

“France are a passionate team and will have plenty of support behind them in Avignon. There’s talent in their side and some Super League experience so we know what to expect on Saturday. As the away side, it’s the kind of environment that I want my side to be challenged in this international Test.”

The England 19-man squad is: Brown (Widnes Vikings), G Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), T Burgess (South Sydney), Clark (Warrington Wolves), Cooper (Warrington/St George-Illawarra), Farrell (Wigan Warriors), Gale (Castleford Tigers), Graham (Canterbury Bulldogs), Hall (Leeds Rhinos), Hodgson (Canberra Raiders), Lomax (St Helens), McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants), Percival (St Helens), Ratchford (Warrington), Taylor (Hull), Ward (Leeds), Watkins (Leeds), Whitehead (Canberra), Widdop (St George).

