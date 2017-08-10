Challenge Cup win over Leigh is irrelevant, insists Hull KR boss Tim Sheens

Hull KR head coach Tim Sheens has warned his promotion-chasing side their previous win over Leigh Centurions means nothing ahead of Saturday’s televised Qualifiers tie.

Rovers won 23-10 at Super League Leigh in the Challenge Cup in April, a result which has offered them plenty of confidence ahead of returning there this weekend.

They also pressed Salford Red Devils hard before losing 24-14 in the next round of the Cup.

The East Yorkshire club realise they must realistically beat at least one top-flight side to have any chance of automatic qualification from the Middle Eights and this is their first chance to do that.

But Sheens insisted: “We didn’t win by much (at Leigh) and thinking about that only gives the confidence to know we competed against them and Salford.

“But it’s a long time ago and both sides are different; they’ve come along since then one way or another, there roster has changed and so has ours.

“Micky Higham, for instance, didn’t play in that game and he is, if you look at the first two tries last week against Featherstone, a big, big factor in their team.

“If you’ve been in the game as long as me and our guys have then you know what happened last week – let alone what happened four months ago – is water under the bridge.

“It’s about what’s happening this week; winning there before means nothing.”

Prop Mase Masoe trained yesterday and hopes to be fit despite suffering a shoulder injury on debut in Sunday’s 26-22 win over Halifax.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Giants’ Michael Lawrence is set for his first game in six months at Wigan tomorrow night.

The loose forward, 27, has not played since the second game of the season having undergone knee surgery but is back in the 19-man squad in place of Kiwi Sam Rapira (ribs).

Castleford Tigers welcome back ex-Kiwi centre Jake Webster and France prop Gadwin Springer into their 19-man squad for tomorrow’s trip to Salford Red Devils, Andy Lynch and Larne Patrick dropping out.

Hull FC see Marc Sneyd and Josh Bowden back in contention for their visit to St Helens.