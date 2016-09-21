Hull FC pair Gareth Ellis and Danny Houghton up for Super League Man of Steel gong

HULL FC duo Gareth Ellis and Danny Houghton have both been nominated for the 2016 Steve Prescott Man of Steel along with Castleford Tigers’ prolific winger Denny Solomona.

The award is presented to the individual deemed by his peers to have had the biggest impact in the First Utility Super League this season.

Ellis, the 35-year-old Hull captain, has been inspirational as his side bid to win the treble.

The veteran former England back-row has led from the front with a series of hard-hitting displays which he hopes will see them add the League Leaders’ Shield on Friday night to the Challenge Cup secured at Wembley last month.

Of course, Hull ultimately aim to win the Grand Final, too, at Old Trafford on October 8 and secure a first championship since 1983.

If they do, it will be in large part to the brilliance of Houghton, the tireless hooker who has been central to their cause all year, missing only one fixture and currently topping Super League’s top-tackling charts for a third successive campaign with 1244 tackles.

Denny Solomona (Photo: SWpix)

The Hull-born No9 famously pulled off the crucial 78th minute match-winning tackle on Warrington’s Ben Currie at Wembley and is tipped by many to finally make his England debut in the forthcoming Four Nations.

Solomona, meanwhile, has enjoyed a record-breaking season after crossing the line 37 times to surpass former Bradford Bulls winger Lesley Vainikolo’s 12-year record.

In only his second season with the West Yorkshire club, the Kiwi’s pace and finishing skills have gained him the reputation as one of Super League’s most dangerous players.

The Steve Prescott Man of Steel is chosen by a poll of every First Utility Super League player, the results of which will, for the first time ever, be made public after the event hosted at the Point, Lancashire Cricket Club, on Monday, October 3.

Danny Houghton (Photo: SWpix)

The evening will also feature a number of other Super League awards, including Coach of the Year and Young Player of the Year.

Nominees for the 2016 First Utility Super League Young Player of the Year are Wigan Warriors forward Ryan Sutton, Wakefield Trinity Wildcats winger Tom Johnstone and Matt Whitley of Widnes Vikings.

Players have to be under 21 years of age at the start of the season to be considered for the Young Player of the Year award.