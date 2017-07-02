Hull KR 40 London Broncos 22: Tougher tests to come for Robins but Tim Sheens happy with top spot

HULL KR head coach Tim Sheens applauded his side securing first place in the Championship but admitted they would immediately switch their attentions to “bigger goals.”

They ended second-placed London Broncos’ impressive 10-game winning run with a 40-22 win at Craven Park yesterday.

It meant Rovers have sealed top spot with three rounds to go but, of course, the main priority is earning promotion via the forthcoming Qualifiers.

They were well on their way to victory having forced a 28-4 half-time lead although London responded in the second period.

“I’m very happy with the win and the first 60 minutes or so from us,” said Sheens, with full-back Kieren Moss leading the way with two tries in a man-of-the-match display.

“We played with good intensity and scored some nice tries, but I’m the same every week in that there’s always something to work on. We’ve got first place secured now but it’s only a small tick in the box, that’s all. It’s top in the Championship but we’ve got bigger goals come the end of the season.

“As the Chairman (Neil Hudgell) has just said in the changing room, it’s better us than someone else, but our aims are bigger.

“It’s how we should have been playing every week this year but it’s hard to get the guys up to those levels every week. Securing top spot with three games left presents its own problems now because we’ve got to keep focused.”

Ex-Castleford Tigers forward Lee Jewitt, stand-off Danny Addy, fit-again Andrew Hefernan, Robbie Mulhern and Zach Dockar-Clay got Rovers’ other tries, Jamie Ellis kicking six goals.

Daniel Harrison (2) and Matty Gee scored London’s tries with Jarrod Sammut adding a try and three goals.

Hull K R: Moss, Shaw, Hefernan, Salter, Carney, Addy, Ellis, Scruton, Lunt, Jewitt, Blair, Clarkson, Kavanagh. Substitutes: Mulhern, Clark, Dockar-Clay, Cator.

London Broncos: Walker, Williams, Kear, Channing, Dixon, Pewhairangi, Sammut, Evans, Ackers, Offerdahl, Harrison, Hellewell, Pitts. Substitutes: Pointer, Gee, Roqica, Bienek.

Referee: C Campbell (RFL)