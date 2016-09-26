Hull KR’s Jamie Peacock free to play in Million Pound Game after early guilty plea

former England captain Jamie Peacock has been accused of making deliberate contact with a referee, but will avoid suspension.

The 38-year-old former Bradford and Leeds forward, who is now head of football at Hull KR, came into contact with referee Robert Hicks as he protested over his decision to award the winning drop goal to Danny Brough seven minutes from the end of his side’s 23-22 defeat by Huddersfield in the Super 8s Qualifiers on Saturday.

Peacock, who was playing the third game of his comeback, claimed the goal missed the target, but his protests were brushed aside by Hicks.

The Rugby Football League’s match-review panel charged Peacock with a grade A offence, which carries a maximum ban of one match, but because he is eligible for an early guilty plea, he will face no further action.

Hull KR confirmed the player will take that option and so will be free to play in the Million Pound Game against Salford at the Lightstream Stadium on Saturday, which will determine which club is relegated to the Championship.

Peacock was one of a host of players charged with offences arising from the last round of Super 8s fixtures at the weekend.

Wakefield prop David Fifita and Leeds second rower Jamie Jones-Buchanan must both face a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday after being accused of making dangerous contact on opponents.

Jones-Buchanan, who was sin-binned for his tackle on Leigh centre Greg Worthington during the Rhinos’ 37-12 win over the Centurions, had the option of an early-guilty plea withdrawn due to the injury sustained by his opponent.

Leigh full-back Lee Smith is facing a grade B charge of using his knees in the tackle while Leeds hooker James Segeyaro will avoid suspension if he pleads guilty to making deliberate contact with referee Gareth Hewer during last Thursday’s match.

Salford forward Adam Walne is in danger of missing the Million Pound Game after being charged with a grade G dangerous throw on winger Shaun Ainscough during his side’s 42-14 win over Batley on Sunday.

The panel also issued cautions to Salford prop Luke Burgess, Castleford forward Oliver Holmes and Huddersfield hooker Ryan Hinchcliffe.ends