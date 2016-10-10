Recipe for a swift return to the elite

SATURDAY marked the 10th anniversary of Hull KR’s 2006 National League Grand Final win over Widnes Vikings, a victory that saw them earn promotion to Super League, writes Dave Craven.

Ironically, they are now preparing for life back in the second tier but Paul Cooke, whose 2007 move from Hull FC to Hull KR caused such controversy, believes they can make a swift return if they get their recruitment right.

He has worked as an assistant coach since May for Leigh, the Championship club that mastered the Qualifiers so impressively to navigate a way back into the top-flight.

Cooke said: “When it comes to getting back into Super League, you’ve got to save some money on the cap and then recruit really well come May, June time.

“You’ve to look at players who are out of favour in the NRL maybe or current Super League players. We brought in (Cronulla Sharks) Mitch Brown, (St Helens) Matty Dawson and (Castleford) Danny Tickle to name three and we almost got Jarryd Hayne which gave everyone a lift. You have to make sure you save some for a push at the end.”

Cooke believes Salford, following their near-miss and doubts over how much cash owner Marwan Koukash will spend, will be Super League’s most vulnerable team.