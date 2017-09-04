Leeds Rhinos’ veteran Rob Burrow faces ban for headbutting offence

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos’ Rob Burrow has been charged with butting opponent Jake Connor in last week’s win over Hull.

Burrow was accused of a grade B offence after the Rugby Football League’s match review panel studied the game, which Rhinos won 38-26.

Gareth Ellis fends off Danny McGuire.

The review panel’s report described the contact as “light”.

Burrow, in his final season before hanging up his boots, is facing up to a two-match ban, but that will be halved if he submits an early guilty plea.

Rhinos travel to Castleford Tigers on Friday and are at home to Salford Red Devils the following week.

Hull’s Gareth Ellis and Steve Michaels are facing grade B charges from the same game.

Ellis, who was sin-binned by referee James Child is accused of dangerous contact on Stevie Ward and Michaels faces a charge of striking Jack Walker.

Details of the charge against Ellis are: “Defending player, in or after effecting a tackle, uses any part of his body forcefully to bend or apply unnecessary pressure to the head and/or neck and/or spinal column of the tackled player so as to keep the tackled player at a disadvantage in or after the tackle.”

The charge against Michaels states: “Strikes with hand, arm or shoulder – reckless.”

Two match bans would rule Ellis and Michaels out of Friday’s visit of Wigan Warriors and a home game against Wakefield Trinity six days later.

The review panel decided to take no further action against Castleford Tigers’ Adam Milner for a late challenge on Kruise Leeming in last Friday’s win at Huddersfield Giants.

The incident was penalised and placed on report and the review panel’s report says: “Player makes contact with opponent after ball has gone. Contact made with player’s shoulder to shoulder of opponent. No contact with head of opponent.”

Halifax’s Ben Johnston has been charged with a grade A tripping offence – on Richie Myler – in yesterday’s Qualifiers defeat by Catalans Dragons.