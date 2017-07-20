Wigan v Leeds: Rhinos turn to youth as Cup semi-final looms

THERE will be plenty of cynics believing many of the 13 injured players missing for Leeds Rhinos at Wigan Warriors tonight will be fit in time for next weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull FC.

Brian McDermott takes a remarkably young squad to the champions for their final regular round game knowing they are already secured in second spot ahead of the Super 8s.

What is less certain is the outcome of next Saturday’s bid for Wembley so you can understand why anyone who might be suffering from the slightest knock could be left out this evening in readiness for that tussle with the cup holders.

Of course, the coach is well within his rights to take that course of action if so, as three teenagers could make their debut for the famous club this evening. That is always an encouraging sign and perhaps even more fitting at the end of a week where veteran scrum-half Rob Burrow announced he will be retiring in a few months’ time and captain Danny McGuire revealed he will head to Hull KR in 2018.

Someone of a similar ilk, however, and the only player remaining player from the 2004 Grand Final winning side who will still feature with them next season is Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

The second-row turns 36 in a little over a week but showed his enduring stamina by playing the full 80 minutes in the last two wins against Salford and Hull. It would be no surprise if he did so again tonight.

“I am loving it,” said the former England forward. “It is exciting; it’s not easy (playing a full game) but it is probably my cup of tea.

“I have always been a bit of an endurance guy; there’s not much exciting quality in there – apart from the odd chip and chase –but I am a grafter. That’s what I do. I am happy to work hard for the team. And there’s some great talent coming through here. We want to keep gathering momentum now.”

At just 17, Harry Newman is less than half Jones-Buchanan’s age but the Huddersfield-born centre could become the first Rhinos player born in this century to play for the club tonight.

Under-19s hooker Harvey Whiteley and second-row Alex Sutcliffe are the other two players who may make their bow at the DW Stadium.