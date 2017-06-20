Sheffield Eagles and Leigh end dual-registration deal

Leigh have announced their dual-registration agreement with Sheffield Eagles has been terminated by mutual consent.

Weston, Lachlan Burr, Jamie Acton, Sam Hopkins, James Green and Lewis Foster all spent time at the Championship club during the first half of the season.

But injuries in the Centurions camp have limited the amount of players available to the Eagles, leading to the termination.

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont told the club’s official website: “Life is about treating people how you want to be treated and Sheffield are coming into a difficult situation where we do not have the players available to assist them how they would like, which they understand.

“It is therefore important to enable them to form a partnership with a club where they can benefit fully from a dual-registration agreement.

“The relationship is still very good with Sheffield and both parties benefited early in the season. However, we have had some bad luck with injuries, leaving us down to the bare bones and having to loan players in ourselves, which has practically made it impossible for both clubs.

“I would like to thank (Sheffield head coach) Mark Aston for the way in which he dealt with our players and wish him and the Sheffield club the best of luck for the future.”