New signing Hasson keen to repay Chester

RECENT signing James Hasson is relishing the chance to get some action with Wakefield Trinity – after claiming former club Salford Red Devils treated him “like a piece of meat”.

The Ireland forward, who was born in London but raised in Australia, makes his second appearance for Chris Chester’s Wakefield in their Super 8s opener at Huddersfield Giants tonight.

He joined last month on a short-term deal until the end of the season having endured a difficult spell at Salford.

Hasson, 25, only arrived with them from Parramatta Eels in May but played just four games before being moved on.

He says Salford made the decision to make room for star Kiwi winger Manu Vatuvei’s arrival.

“It was very frustrating,” said the former Manly prop/second-row.

“What Salford did to me was really disappointing but at the end of the day it is a business these days. They needed my quota spot for Manu Vatuvei. They flew me over the other side of the world and took my quota spot off me after four games which was disappointing.

“In the end, I’d been stuffed around with Salford and I was treated like a piece of meat there.

“But I’m here now. I was in a lucky situation that I’ve picked up a quality club so it’s time to show some gratitude and pay back Chezzy for giving me the chance.”

Hasson made his debut in the final regular round against St Helens which ended in a costly defeat as Trinity slipped out of the top-four.

But now he wants to make sure they challenge for the semi-finals at the end of the Super 8s.

Chester will test half-back Jacob Miller this morning as he hopes to prove his fitness after a broken leg while fellow Australian Mitch Allgood has returned home early due to the forward’s “cruel” luck with injuries in 2017.