Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester relishing derby duel with Castleford Tigers

WAKEFIELD TRINITY coach Chris Chester cannot remember a time when they and derby rivals Castleford Tigers met with both sides in such good form.

The most famous meetings of the summer era were the 2004 and 2006 relegation deciders which Trinity won both times.

Chris Chester

However, they renew hostilities again at Wheldon Road with Castleford top of Super League and Wakefield just four points adrift after winning five of their last six games.

“The one real derby I think of back when I was a supporter that I really, really enjoyed was when Ronnie Gibbs got knocked out down here (Belle Vue),” said Wakefield-born Chester, about Castleford’s robust Australian second-row nicknamed ‘Rambo’.

“I think that was around 1990 and there was two really good sides back then. Cas had John Joyner, Dave Plange and Lee Crooks, those types of guys, and we had some really tough people like Chris Mortimer.

“They stick out as some really good derby games but I can’t really think of one where both sides have been in such good form as they are now.

“There was also a game when it was snowing down here and we were throwing snowballs at Tony Marchant on the right wing!

“I’ve some really fond memories of derbies and this one will be very special, too.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play in the Hull v Hull KR derby which is a great occasion where every person in that city goes to watch it or listens in on the radio.

“It’s very similar to these Wakefield/Cas derbies and I can’t wait for it. The boys are really excited as well and the fans; they keep stopping me in the street.”

But prolific Castleford have won seven of their eight games so far and also won their last five games against Trinity, each time scoring more than 40 points.

Chester, who confirmed prop Anthony England would return following foot surgery, said: “We have to put pressure on their halves and their kicking game.

“We must front up defensively as they’re the best side in the comp’ at the moment. But we’re going well, too.”

