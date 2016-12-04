Wakefield Trinity: Prop Allgood leaves Robins to link up with Chester at Wakefield

Wakefield Trinity have completed their second signing of the month with the capture of prop Mitch Allgood, writes RICHARD BYRAM.

Allgood 27, moves to Belle Vue from relegated Hull KR, where he played under current Wakefield coach, Chris Chester.

The Australian has signed a one-year deal and follows fellow prop Craig Huby into Trinity’s squad for next season.

The former Castleford man completed his transfer from Hudderfield Giants to Wakefield on Saturday and the pair are sure to provide extra muscle upfront as Chester’s side look to build on last season’s successes.

Allgood, 27, who was the former Rookie of the Year at Parramatta Eels made the move from the NRL to the Betfred Super League and made 36 appearances and scored six tries in two seasons with the Robins.

Allgood was delighted to make the move and says he is looking forward to linking up with Chester once again.

“I was very happy to sign here at Wakefield and be playing under Chris Chester again.

“I’ve got a really good relationship with Chezzy; he’s a coach that you want to play for.

“I am really looking forward to 2017 and what we can do as a club.”

Chester said: “I am really looking forward to working with Mitch, I brought him in at Hull KR so I know exactly what to expect from him and he knows what to expect from me.

“Mitch is a tough, no nonsense prop forward and a great leader both on and off the field.

“I am delighted to have secured his services for the next 12 months.”

Allgood is the seventh new signing made by Wakefield for the new campaign, after they finished eighth in Super League last season, to contest the play-offs and also reached the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup