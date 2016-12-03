Wakefield Trinity sign Huddersfield’s Craig Huby

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have signed former Castleford Tigers prop Craig Huby from Huddersfield Giants on a three-year deal.

They have needed another front-row for 2017 following Michael Simon’s unexpected return to Catalans Dragons earlier this month and Huby certainly fits the bill.

The ball-handling 30-year-old - tipped for England honours a few seasons ago - started out at hometown Castleford in 2001, earning legendary status there before moving to Huddersfield ahead of 2015.

He has endured some wretched luck with injuries there, however, and has been allowed to move on by coach Rick Stone despite having another year left on his deal there.

Huby scored two tries in 45 appearances for Giants but said: “This is a good change for me.

“I am just excited to get out there in training with the boys and start enjoying the game again.

“I just want to be able to go out there and do well for the boys and hopefully achieve something, including building on the success of last season.”

Trinity head coach Chris Chester added: “He is a top quality player.

“I cannot thank the Huddersfield club enough, and (Trinity chairman) Michael Carter for the work he has put in over the last seven days.

“Craig (Huby) is a great acquisition for the club and he gives us plenty of depth and competition to what is already a strong pack.

“I am starting to get very excited now, we just need the people of Wakefield to get behind us this season.

“It is a real show of intent from the club; he is a great player and certainly someone I am looking forward to working with in the future.”