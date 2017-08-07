Wakefield Trinity stars must respond for Chester, says Liam Finn

WAKEFIELD Trinity half-back Liam Finn admits he was taken aback by fuming head coach Chris Chester’s blast – but knew it was warranted.

Known as one of Super League’s more laid-back coaches, the 38-year-old was furious after Friday’s 36-6 Super 8s loss at Huddersfield Giants.

He didn’t really need to say anything – we weren’t happy with ourselves and knew we’d not played well – but he felt that was what he needed to do at the time. Liam Finn

Chester questioned his players’ desire in the post-match press conference, adding he wouldn’t expect the club’s Under 16s to make the same sort of errors as his side did.

He promised some players would be dropped for Thursday’s game against Leeds Rhinos and Finn conceded: “He wasn’t happy. You could certainly tell that. You don’t really see that side of him often so it was a bit out of character.

“He didn’t really need to say anything – we weren’t happy with ourselves and knew we’d not played well – but he felt that was what he needed to do at the time.

“That’s his job. It’s up to him to decide what message he delivers and in what manner.”

They hope to make a swift return to form when second-placed Leeds arrive at Belle Vue on Thursday.

Trinity have lost their last two games having also fallen badly at home to St Helens to miss out on a top-four place at the split.

Ireland captain Finn, 33, said: “We’ve played poorly in both and we need to fix it up.

“Everyone goes through a period where they don’t play well but we had a chance to get in the top-four on both occasions so it’s been like a double-whammy for us.

“We need to dig ourselves out of this so all our hard work this season is not undone.

“But we know Leeds are playing well; they’re running hard and tackling hard, working for each other and then have such top-quality players, too.

“We have to be really good to be competing with them and then we have to do our bits, too, to try and get those points.

“Ironically, we’ve not played well against them in either of our games this season yet now they’re the side we need to turn things around against.”

Wakefield could have Jacob Miller returning, the Australian half-back who was named in the 19-man squad at Huddersfield after a broken leg but did not actually feature on matchday.

Former Castleford player Finn said: “I don’t think he was quite ready last week and they left him out more as a precaution.

“I’m not sure what the case is now but I hope he is back as he is a big player for us. He helps me out and I like to think I help him out, too, as a half-back pairing.”

Both sides named their 19-man squads today with Leeds hoping to see Rob Burrow return after shoulder surgery.