Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity: Trinity must now find a cutting edge – Jacob Miller

WAKEFIELD Trinity half-back Jacob Miller accepts his side must improve their clinical touch if they are to gain any rewards at resurgent Warrington Wolves.

The West Yorkshire club are looking for a first win in three games, having lost 42-24 at Castleford Tigers on Good Friday and then 16-10 against Wigan Warriors on Easter Monday.

In the thick of it: Jacob Miller is happy with the rotation policy employed by Wakefield coach Chris Chester. (Picture: PA)

Trinity had chances to win the latter, but were, crucially, missing the killer edge when such opportunities arose.

Warrington, who finished top last term, seek a fourth straight win in this afternoon’s televised game, having put their early season woes firmly behind them.

Miller said: “When you face top-four teams you have to get everything spot on. Anything less, any lapses or if you clock off for one minute, and they will make you pay.

“Wigan did that to us. Warrington had a tough start, but are a quality side with players who can score points from anywhere.

“We will have to be on our game as they have hit some form. We must be right or they will do a number on us, so we have to dust off to try and pick something up over this Easter period.”

The Australian added: “We were a bit disappointed with the first half at Cas – the second half was not too bad – and we’re happy we played decent against Wigan.

“But again there’s no win in the last two, which is disappointing.

“We’ve got some fresh bodies coming in now, though, and we’re looking forward to Warrington.”

Fellow countryman Sam Williams returns after the former Canberra Raiders half-back was rested against Wigan, so coach Chris Chester must decide who his starting partnership will be, having used both Miller and Liam Finn alongside this term.

Miller has started some games off the bench, but, on mixing up the combinations, the 25-year-old insisted: “It’s going well. The team’s going well generally and that’s the main thing.

“Everyone wants to play all the time, but rotation seems to be working at the moment.

“There’s no complaints from any of us; three of us work well both on and off the field.”

Out of contract at the end of the season, former Hull FC playmaker Miller says he “loves” it at Trinity as he prepares to open talks about a new deal,

James Batchelor and Jordan Crowther replace injured duo Mitch Allgood (broken hand) and Matty Ashurst (calf).