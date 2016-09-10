Doncaster Knights 25 Rotherham Titans 13: Hayes grabs derby glory

DONCASTER KNIGHTS’ Lloyd Hayes scored a try against former club rotherham Titans that sealed today’s South Yorkshire derby.

The centre switched clubs during the summer and his 75th minute effort, after a quality break from excellent midfield partner Mat Clark, saw the hosts home.

Rotherham will feel unlucky not to have got more from the game; they controlled large parts of the contest but could not piece a well-marshalled Knights defence as much as they would have liked.

Doncaster, who lost their opener 19-0 at London Irish, led 13-6 at the break despite having little of the play.

Declan Cusack kicked two penalties and then converted Michael Heaney’s try following full-back Paul Jarvis’ stunning 65m break.

They added anothe try via Tyson Lewis but Rotherham - who beat London Welsh last week - hit back with captain Will Owen in the 70th minute, Will Robinson converting having also slotted two first half penalties.

However, Hayes made sure at the death to ensure Latu Makaafit got a win in his 100th game for the club.