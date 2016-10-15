Ealing v Yorkshire Carnegie: Andy Saull happy to face a new artificial test

THERE will be no complaints from Yorkshire Carnegie flanker Andy Saull as he takes to Ealing Trailfinders’ artificial pitch today – he thinks it improves him.

The former England Saxons international heads there with the unbeaten Championship side as they start their British & Irish Cup campaign.

Many players are not fans of synthetic surfaces but openside Saull – who played for Saracens when they became the first English rugby union club to use one in 2013 – feels it works for him.

“I was fortunate enough to spend a few seasons playing on them at previous clubs,” he said.

“I like them. I’m not the biggest of guys so I can bounce around on them. It’s definitely a different ball game; the bounce of the ball can really change direction at any minute.

“It’s a lot harder, too, with the contact, making the tackle and knocking people over. But I don’t mind them and we’ve played there and beat them already this season so, hopefully, we do again.”

Carnegie are in fine form as they look to go one better than last term when they lost the B&I Cup final to London Welsh.

Promotion remains the main aim but Saull, who joined from Newcastle Falcons last season, added: “We’re six from six and the guys who have played have done exceptionally well.

“But the B&I Cup is a nice chance to use the rest of the squad and, hopefully, see them push for places in the next set of Championship games while also trying to win the B&I itself, too.

“It’s been huge to get the start we have. Obviously, nothing other than promotion will do for us this season. To win six the way we have is pleasing; we’ve improved game on game and won games where previously we’d have lost.”