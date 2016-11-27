Elliott Daly’s red was ‘judgment error’ but Eddie Jones refuses to censure him

ENGLAND head coach Eddie Jones says there will be no recriminations against Elliott Daly, who will be missing against Australia and faces a minimum three-week suspension as sanction for ending the concussed Leonardo Senatore’s afternoon against Argentina.

Senatore landed on his head and after reviewing the incident French referee Pascal Gauzere dismissed Daly.

“Elliot made a judgment error. We all make them. These things happen and you have to get on with it. I make an error of judgment every time I go outside, we all do it,” Jones said.

“He has to bounce back, he has no choice mate.

“What is he going to do, sit in the corner and feel sorry for himself and never play rugby again?

“No one holds any recrimination against him and I don’t understand the questioning on this. I have probably had five words with him saying just get on with it, there’s nothing else to say.”