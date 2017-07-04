Man of the moment Maro Itoje pivotal to Lions’ success in Auckland

Taulupe Faletau believes that Maro Itoje has “put a marker down in world rugby” with his performances on the British and Irish Lions’ New Zealand tour.

England lock Itoje was the Lions’ outstanding performer in their Test series-levelling victory over the All Blacks three days ago, helping to set up an Eden Park decider this weekend.

It proved to be the latest high point in a career that has already reaped two Six Nations titles, a Grand Slam, European Champions Cup and Aviva Premiership success, plus a World Under-20 Championship.

And the former European player of the year’s impact is not lost on Lions No 8 Faletau, whose try in Wellington sent the Lions on their way to a first victory over New Zealand since 1993.

Reflecting on 22-year-old Itoje’s latest masterclass, Faletau said: “You have just got to appreciate it.

“He has put a marker down in world rugby.

Taulupe Faletau gets in a challenge on New Zealand's Beauden Barrett . Picture: David Davies/PA

“He was phenomenal, I thought. I am just glad he is on our side.”

Faletau and company will arrive in Auckand today after a spell resting and recuperating in the Southern Alps’ tourist haven of Queenstown.

And the focus is already switching to Saturday’s showdown, when the Lions will target a first Test series triumph against New Zealand since 1971, and only the second in their long history.

“The win was great, but it’s only half the job,” Wales star Faletau added. “There is a big job next weekend we need to get done. There is a big task ahead.

“They are a great team. They are not the world champions for no reason.

“They went down to 14 men (after Sonny Bill Williams was sent off) but were competing until the final whistle. They are just a great side and you’ve got to be on your game, otherwise they will make you pay.

“We responded to the challenge set out by the All Blacks in the first Test. They dominated us in the first game, but the way the boys responded was amazing. To be on the pitch and see it happening was great.

“I am just enjoying the fact that I am here, in the world champions’ country, challenging myself against them.”

The Lions, despite having a one-man advantage for 55 minutes of the second Test following Williams’s red card, were outplayed during the third quarter, but they did not help themselves by conceding several penalties and also seeing prop Mako Vunipola sin-binned.

Any repeat of such indiscipline could prove decisive, and Faletau said: “On the pitch at the time it definitely was frustrating that we were giving penalties away.

“It was like ‘have a penalty, you missed, have another one, keep trying until you get it’.

“But no, we are pleased we came out on the right side of the result. It’s something to build on for next weekend.

“I guess you’ve got to keep a cool head. If everybody kind of loses it, it just escalates and people keep giving those penalties away. I am just glad we managed to regather as a team and get the result we needed.”

And Faletau is now relishing Saturday’s finale, which will see thousands of Lions fans descend on Auckland.

“The fact that we get to run out to warm up, I feel it is like a home game – it’s incredible,” he added. “You just can’t replace that.

“The effort they put in to make the trip down here, it’s incredible. And to see the load of red in the stands and then just chanting ‘Maro Itoje’ is awesome. It is 100 per cent a boost to the guys on the pitch.”

While still waiting for his first start for England, front-rower, Jamie George has come of age during the Lions’ tour, playing a pivotal role in Saturday’s triumph.

With 17 England caps to his name, he is hoping to force his way into Eddie Jones’s starting plans during the Autumn, and admits he has had to stretch himself to get himself ahead in the pecking order for the Lions.

“As soon as I got on the plane the messages from Gats (Warren Gatland) were that he was going to pick the best players to beat the All Blacks,” said George. “So I knew I had an opportunity to do that.

“The one thing I needed to do was to be confident enough to show my leadership, especially in and around scrum time, and I’ve sort of built into that the more the tour’s gone on. I feel really comfortable doing that now.

“It’s amazing how much influence you can have on other people in your actions and your words.

“The way Johnny (Sexton), Owen (Farrell), Alun Wyn (Jones), Maro, the way they all were on Saturday you can take huge inspiration from that.

“I’ve learned a huge amount from those guys in terms of leadership in stressful situations.”

The Lions’ only series win came back in 1971. When asked if he understands the 2017 squad’s names will live forever with victory on Saturday, George replied: “Immortality!

“Well, we’re fully aware of what’s at stake. But we can’t get carried away with the emotional side of the game. We’ve got to make sure physically we’re on it, mentally we’re on it, that we know our stuff and we can go into our game with clear heads and really attack it.”