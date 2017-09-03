Weekend Review: Hull Ionians hammered by Coventry | Sheffield edged out by Luctonians | Wharfedale hurt at Macclesfield

Hull Ionians made a disappointing start to their new National One campaign, falling 62-20 at home to Coventry.

Ionians preserved their status in the league in the final game last season and try scorer that day Edward Falkingham helped them make a good start on Saturday as he went over twice inside the first nine minutes, Isaac Green adding the extras on both occasions to give Ionians an early 14-3 lead.

But Coventry – who finished fourth last season – hit back to lead 25-20 at the break, Green keeping Hull in it with two successful penalties.

The visitors ran riot in the second half though running in six more tries, with Jack Preece and David Brazier both scoring a brace to condemn Ionians to a hefty opening-day loss.

In National Two North, Sheffield snatched defeat from the jaws of victory as they lost out 31-32 to visitors Luctonians.

Tries from right wing Rupert Broadley (2), full-back Fergus Wood and centre Jamie Pearson helped them to establish a 24-19 lead at half time, but Wood’s second try was their only second-half score as the visitors battled back.

Then Sheffield missed a penalty in the last two minutes which would have given them the win.

Wharfedale went down 41-15 in a tough opening game at Macclesfield.

Toms Asejevs scored an early converted try to give Wharfedale the lead, but first-half injuries to James Mehen and Ben Booth took their toll and they trailed at half time.

Lewis Barker and Ryan Parkinson both scored a brace for the hosts and despite a second-half try from Jack Barnard and a penalty from Tom Barrett, it was Macclesfield who ended up taking maximum points in their first game after relegation from National League One last season.

Elsewhere Huddersfield were unlucky to go down 44-36 at South Leicester, while Otley also lost out, 42-21 at home against Stourbridge. And Sheffield Tigers were beaten 38-5 at Dore Moor by Sedgley Park.

Hull claimed the spoils in a 31-13 home triumph over Rossendale in the standout game of the opening weekend of the renamed North Premier league.

Both sides were in the top three last season and tries from Cameron Curry, Mike Adlard, Rupert Kay and Callum Lancaster saw the hosts claim a bonus point win, Lee Allen kicking eight points for the visitors.

Ilkley were 20-16 winners in a hard-fought clash with Kendal with tries from scrum-half Jack Mapleston and flanker Joe Lowes, but they could have scored much more if they had taken their opportunities.

An injury-time try from Luke Edwards helped Harrogate win 21-20 at Billingham.

Three penalties from Luke White was all they could muster as Billingham led 20-9 early in the second half. But Olly Rosillo’s try was converted, and Edwards’s late effort snatched the win.

Elsewhere, Morley lost out 37-15 at home against Lymm, while Pocklington were beaten 48-3 at Wirral.

George Mewburn and Harrison Dodds were among the scorers as Driffield made a winning start to their North One East season, registering a 28-7 bonus-point victory over Bradford and Bingley.

A hat-trick from Danny Booth was not enough to prevent West Leeds falling to a 28-26 defeat at Bridlington in the battle of the two newly-promoted sides, the hosts fighting back from a 14-7 deficit at half time.

Cleckheaton lost out 38-20 at Penrith, while Dinnington were beaten 28-19 at home against Percy Park and Malton and Norton were beaten 41-12 by hosts Northern.

Moortown ran in five tries as they won 31-16 over Selby in Yorkshire One, as did Hullensians who beat Bradford Salem 25-18. Middlesbrough lost out 43-31 at home against Heath on their return to the Yorkshire leagues, while Scarborough were 36-21 winners over Keighley.