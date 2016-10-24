Yorkshire round-up: Sheffield Tigers continue charge but Ionians suffer setback

Hull Ionians suffered a 38-17 defeat at Fylde as their National One campaign continued to stutter.

They were 28-10 down by half time, and couldn’t turn the game around as they crashed to a fifth defeat in eight matches.

Full-back Greg Lound raced in at the left corner for Ionians, and they also scored from a driving maul mid-way through the first half.

A penalty try early in the second half was converted by scrum-half Isaac Green, but 28-17 was as close as they would get to their hosts.

Sheffield Tigers continue to lead the Yorkshire challenge in National Two North after fighting from behind for a 20-14 win over Sedgley Park at Dore Moor.

Tigers went 7-0 down before the first of two tries by full-back Pete Swatkins, but the hosts were 14-7 behind at half time before Swatkins scored again from a length of the field move.

Huddersfield maintained their unbeaten record at the head of National Three North with a resounding 58-9 victory – by seven tries to none – at mid-table Ilkley.

Winger Brandon Conway and centre Danny Grainger went over before the break to give the visitors a 23-9 lead at half time.

Huddersfield secured the bonus point in the second half, thanks to a hat trick from Elliot Hodgson, as Nick Sharpe and Austen Thompson both went over.

Fly-half Chris Bell converted all seven tries and added three penalties.

Having scored the only two tries in the match, Harrogate were unlucky to lose 18-14 at home against Scunthorpe.

They dominated in the scrum, but lost several lineouts and Scunthorpe’s tough defence saw them to victory.

Charlie Morgan converted a first half penalty try and a second half score from Tim Heaton, but Scunthorpe’s Steve Johnson kicked six penalties to help his side to victory.

Elsewhere there was an improved performance from Wharfedale, but they left Stourbridge empty-handed after losing 19-8.

Jamie Guy kicked a penalty and Will Lawn scored in the corner to help them to a 16-8 half-time scoreline, but the only further score after the break was another penalty for the hosts.

Elsewhere, Otley were left empty-handed after hosts Hinckley won 27-15.

Hull moved ahead of their rivals with a 26-18 home win over Lymm, centre Joe Martin scoring two of their four tries. Hull turned round 5-3 ahead but Lymm edged in front with a penalty and try immediately after half time.

Sandal slipped when they were edged out 32-23 in their home match against second-placed Rossendale, and Morley went down 47-30 at Kendal.

Sheffield consolidated their lead in National Three Midlands with a 31-15 win over Old Halesonians at Abbeydale Park as Derby, previously their nearest challengers, lost 32-28 at Bridgnorth.

A fourth try by scrum-half Steve Depledge, which he converted himself, earned Sheffield a bonus.

Pocklington, leading the Yorkshire challenge in North One East, moved level with their rivals with a 24-17 home win over Penrith. Fly-half Joe Holbrough and back row pair Joe Brown and Karl Burkin scored Pocklington’s tries.

Driffield recorded their third win of the season with a comprehensive 73-19 win over Guisborough. Ben Blacker scored a hat trick, with Will Brigham going over once and converting nine of Driffield’s 11 tries in the game.

The win put Driffield ahead of Malton and Norton, who were edged out 29-27 at home to Bradford and Bingley, the visitors clinching the win and a four-try bonus when centre Ali MacDonald scored with the last play of the game.

After taking an early lead, Dinnington were beaten 22-15 at Alnwick, flanker Michael Leitch scoring both the visitors’ tries.

Wheatley Hills, still seeking their first win of the campaign, were well beaten 36-7 at leaders West Hartlepool.

Bridlington consolidated their lead in Yorkshire One when tries in the 75th and 85th minutes saw them to a 15-5 win at West Leeds, who took an early lead with a try by winger Ned Rutty.

But Old Brodleians, previously in second place, were edged out 26-21 at Keighley.