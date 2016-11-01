Leeds potter Peter Lines faces defending champion Neil Robertson in UK Championship opener

Leeds veteran Peter Lines has been drawn against defending champion Neil Robertson in the first round of this year’s Betway UK Championship.

The 46-year-old - who reached the quarter-finals of the 2009 UK Championship - will tackle Australian Robertson when the tournament cues off on Tuesday November 22 at York Barbican.

Neil Robertson celebrates winning the 2015 Betway UK Snooker Championship at the York Barbican.

Their first-round match takes place on the evenng of Thursday November 24.

Lines’s son Oliver, 21, is also in action when he plays Martin O’Donnell on the opening day, Tuesday November 22.

Other Yorkshire interest sees Sheffield’s Adam Duffy against David Gilbert, while later on November 23, Pickering’s Paul S Davison meets Gary Wilson.

David Grace - the 31-year-old Leeds cueman who reached the semi-finals last year in York - opens up against rising Chinese star Zhao Xintong on November 24.

Another Leeds player, Sanderson Lam, is also in first-round action on the Thursday, the 22-year-old is up against Dominic Dale.

Sheffield-based Ding Junhui starts his campaign against Brazilian Igor Figueiredo on the opening morning of November 22.

The Betway UK Championship runs from November 22 to December 4 at the York Barbican. Tickets start at £7, for details call 0844 854 2757 or visit www.worldsnooker.com/tickets

For full draw, check out http://www.worldsnooker.com/betway-uk-championship-draw-and-format/