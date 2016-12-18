Marco Fu’s stunning sequence helps him lift Scottish Open title

Marco Fu won eight frames in a row in a stunning performance to clinch the Scottish Open title with a 9-4 victory over John Higgins.

The Hong Kong player had it all to do in Glasgow after home favourite Higgins began in blistering fashion with three successive centuries of 126, 101 and 100 on his way to building a 4-1 lead.

Fu battled back though and took the next three to level proceedings ahead of the evening session.

The 38-year-old then picked up where he left off, sealing the third ranking title of his career, which sees him jump from 14th in the world to eighth.

Fu, who collected a first prize of £70,000, said: “It is probably the best win of my career.”

Fu had set up the final with Higgins by thrashing Yu Delu 6-1 in Glasgow.

Fu, 38, had earlier stunned Judd Trump by fighting back from 5-1 down to win a thrilling match 6-5.

He made two more century breaks in his semi-final win against China’s Delu, taking his total in the tournament to 10, while further breaks of 72, 73 and 87 meant he had compiled 15 more breaks of over 50 on his way to the final.

Higgins won the China Championship and Champion of Champions in November and was chasing a 29th career-ranking title yesterday, to no avail.

He had appeared to be staring at defeat when trailing 5-1 to Trump, who had stormed into a commanding lead as an opening-frame break of 132 was followed by further scores of 126, 99 and 112 to take him to the verge of victory.

But Higgins rallied in front of his hometown fans.

Breaks of 110 and 52 got him back to 5-3 and – after taking two scrappy frames to make it 5-5 –the 41-year-old made a match-winning clearance of 68.

“When it got to 5-3 I thought I had a little chance,” Higgins told worldsnooker.com.

“There was professional pride for me, playing here in Scotland in front of my friends and family, so I wanted to make it as hard as I could for him.

“During the break in the last frame I was shaking like a leaf.

“I ran out of position and thought I had thrown it away, but I potted a good red to a baulk pocket to keep it going.”

Bristol’s Trump made no effort to hide his disappointment.

“I’m devastated. I didn’t do a lot wrong,” he said.

“He missed balls and made mistakes, but he got away with it every time so that was frustrating.

“He made a good clearance in the last frame.”