Peter Lines left to regret allowing Liam Highfield chances to recover

LEEDS’S Peter Lines saw his Betway UK Championship charge halted by Liam Highfield and then admitted he gave his opponent too many chances.

The 46-year-old, who fell off the main tour this season and is playing as an amateur, had shocked reigning champion Neil Robertson, of Australia, in the first round before beating Chris Wakelin.

He got off to the perfect start against world No 106 Highfield, racing into a 2-0 lead, including a break of 65 in the second frame.

But that was as good as it got for Lines and after Highfield found his range to notch up breaks over 50 in four consecutive frames, the Leeds-born player lamented a mistake that turned the tide.

“I started off pretty well and was 2-0 up, then missed an absolute sitter having changed my mind on the shot, and that completely swing the momentum,” he said.

“Liam reeled off scores of 80 and 70, and all of a sudden I found myself 3-2 down. I had a chance to clear up then and that was really the only other chance I got.

“He played very well, but I’m disappointed to lose as I thought I was playing well.

“It doesn’t matter that he isn’t one of the very top players; if you give people chances at the UK Championship they are going to take them.

“But I’m delighted to get this far – deep down I thought I was going to get beaten by Neil in the first round.”

Next up for Lines is a trip just up the road to Barnsley for the German Masters qualifying, but not before he watches son Oliver attempt to go one round further in York.

Lines Jnr also grabbed headlines last week, beating world No 3 Judd Trump in the second round, making the duo the first father-and-son pair to make the last 32 of a ranking event since 1986.

Now Peter is hoping Oliver can repeat the trick again on Tuesday against the higher-ranked Jimmy Robertson.

He added: “Hopefully he can play as well as he did against Judd.

“Sometimes it’s as hard to follow up a result like that one with another win in the next match.

“But he’s practising hard and there’s no reason why he can’t go all the way now, at least deep into the competition.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved.

“I said years ago when he first started playing that I wanted to be on the tour when he got there, and I think it will a while before a father and son get to the last 32 of the UK Championship again.”

