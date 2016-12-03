York given two-year extension to continue hosting UK Snooker Championships

York will host The Betway UK Championship at The Barbican Centre until at least 2018 after two-year extension to the current agreement.

The tournament has been staged in York since 2011 and is one of snooker’s Triple Crown events alongside the World Championship and the Masters.

A spokesman for World Snooker said: “We are delighted to announce that we will be keeping this prestigious tournament at the York Barbican for at least another two years.

"It has proved a tremendous venue which generates a fantastic atmosphere. Our ticket sales are increasing year after year which shows there is a great appetite for snooker among fans in the area.

“This year’s tournament has produced some sensational snooker and many dramatic matches and we look forward to more of the same next year.

"Fans are strongly urged to book tickets quickly from Monday because certain session will be sold out soon.”

Next year's championship will run from November 28 to December 10 and tickets will be on sale from 9am on Monday, December 5, the day after the current tournament ends.