Yorkshire is snooker’s “global centre for our sport” claims Hearn, as Barnsley to host English Open

Snooker chief Barry Hearn has hailed Yorkshire as the “global centre for our sport” after selecting Barnsley to stage the English Open.

The county already plays host to two of the sport’s most prestigious tournaments, the World Championship in Sheffield and UK Championship in York.

Liang Wenbo celebrates winnng last season's English Open in Manchester.

And with record ticket sales at both venues, World Snooker have opted to move the English Open from Manchester to the Barnsley Metrodome this season.

It is the first time Barnsley has ever staged a ranking tournament, to be held October 16-22, with tickets going on sale this morning.

The tournament was new to the calendar last season, with China’s Liang Wenbo beating Judd Trump in the final.

The world’s top 128 players will compete for the top prize of £70,000 - the tournament will be televised on Eurosport - and the chance of a £1m bonus if they win all four Home Nations titles.

“We know what fantastic support there is for snooker in the Yorkshire region, the county is very much a global centre for our sport as it also hosts the World Championship in Sheffield and the UK Championship in York,” said World Snooker chairman Hearn.

“So we except to see fans come out in their droves to support the English Open in Barnsley and make sure it stays in their town.

“We are delighted to bring a ranking tournament to Barnsley for the first time.

“We have staged various qualifying events at the Metrodome in recent years and we are sure it will prove an excellent venue.

“With 128 players in action it really is an incredible chance to see so many of your heroes for the price of a single ticket, with value for money that you won’t see anywhere else in sport. Seats will sell fast though so get them booked quickly.”

A limited number of all-day tickets for Barnsley cost £10 each, allowing fans to see a selection of players on multiple tables.

All-day tickets for the final cost £55 and they are expected to sell out rapidly.

To book tickets call 0871 620 7052 (calls cost 13p per minute plus the network access charge) or visit www.worldsnooker.com/tickets