Yorkshire Squash league: Pontefract remain perfect on two fronts

After two rounds of the Yorkshire Squash League Premier Division only three teams can boast 100 per cent records – and two are from Pontefract.

The West Yorkshire club’s first team followed up their 20-3 opening-round drubbing of Abbeydale seconds with another home win – this time by a 17-7 margin over Chapel Allerton – to take over the division’s leadership from champions Barnsley.

Meanwhile, Pontefract 2nds, who triumphed 14-8 over Abbeydale’s first team last week, completed an away double over the Sheffield outfit this week with a 14-7 success over their reserves.

Pontefract 1sts largely owed their win on Wednesday to their lower order, with Alex Hodgetts and Lewis Doughty whitewashing Dom Hamilton and Niall McKinnon 3-0 at numbers four and five. New Zealander Evan Williams was their other winner – by a 3-1 margin – against Mark Fuller in the top rubber. Elsewhere, Owain Taylor edged home 3-2 over Taminder Gata Aura and Stuart MacGregor beat Neil Cordell 3-1.

Pontefract 2nds’ victory was also a hard-fought affair, with wins by Adam Taylor (3-0), Elliot Ridge (3-1) and Ben Sockett (3-0) over Adam Turner, Phil Scully and James Biggin clinching the bonus points. Matthew Broadberry and Sam Watts made them battle to the end with straight-games successes against Sam Wileman and Matt Godson.

Occupying second place between the two Pontefract teams are Barnsley, who were pushed all the way in their 14-8 triumph at Queens after their 20-2 stroll against Hull and East Riding last week.

Barnsley had their top order to thank for their bonus points, with Welshman Joel Makin, Chris Fuller and Miles Jenkins claiming the top three rubbers against Patrick Rooney (3-0), Matt Sidaway (3-0) and Connor Sheen (3-2). James Earles and England national senior coach David Campion kept the Halifax club in the mix by beating Tom Bamford and Phil Bowker in straight games.

In the night’s other match, Abbeydale notched their first victory of the season with their 15-8 success at Hull and ER. Adam Murrills (3-1), Oli Turner (3-1) and Murray Scott (3-0) were their matchwinners against Harry Falconer, Yusef Forster and Glyn Saunders, although Andy Cockerill and Paul Norton pushed them all the way by beating Omar Badr 3-1 and Charlie Wall 3-0.