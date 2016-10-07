Yorkshire Squash League: Pontefract winning streak ended by Dunnington

Dunnington marked their opening fixture of the 2016-17 Yorkshire Squash League campaign by ending Pontefract’s 100 per cent record.

Having sat out the first two rounds, the 2015 champions showed they mean business this season by registering a 16-9 home victory over the Premier Division’s early leaders in round three.

The York club proved too strong at the top of the order, with Nathan Lake, Danny Hockborn and Gareth Lumsdon defeating New Zealander Evan Williams 3-0, Taminder Gata Aura 3-2 and Alex Hodgetts 3-1 respectively.

However, Lewis Doughty and Sam Todd ensured the visitors retained the League lead with 3/0 and 3/2 victories over Andy Cross and Ben Cross.

Pontefract’s 1sts are now just one point ahead of their second team, after the latter made it three wins from three matches with a 17-6 home success against struggling Hull and East Riding.

Harry Falconer was the visitors’ solitary winner – at number one in straight games against Sam Wileman – as they suffered their third loss in a row.

Adam Taylor, Elliot Ridge, Matt Godson and Ben Sockett did the damage by beating Yusef Forster 3-1, Glyn Saunders 3-0, Paul Norton 3-2 and Nick Padgett 3-0.

Abbeydale 2nds also sank to their third consecutive defeat, crashing 20-0 at Chapel Allerton, where Mark Fuller, Owain Taylor, former world No 3 Simon Parke, Dom Hamilton and Declan Christie scored 3/0 wins over Matthew Broadberry, Phil Scully, Sam Watts, James Biggin and Mark Tasker.

It was a grim night all round for Abbeydale, as their first team slumped to a 17-4 home loss against Queens, with only Ed Stallworthy preventing a clean sweep by beating Lewis Scott 3-0 in the fifth rubber.

European junior champion Patrick Rooney, Matt Sidaway and James Earles all cruised home against Oli Turner, Oscar Beach and Murray Scott, while David Hymas defeated Tom Turner 3-1.