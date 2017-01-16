Australian Open: Angelique Kerber survives opening-day scare

Angelique Kerber breathed a sigh of relief after the Australian Open defending champion edged past Lesia Tsurenko and into the second round.

Kerber delivered a stuttering opening performance on Rod Laver Arena and looked in trouble when Tsurenko saved a match point in the second set before forcing a decider.

The world No 1, however, drew upon all her powers of resilience to win 6-2 5-7 6-2 and set up a meeting with Germany’s Carina Witthoeft.

Kerber has made an unconvincing start to the season following two early losses in Sydney and Brisbane but the German has fond memories of Melbourne, the scene of her first major triumph 12 months ago.

“First rounds are always tough,” admitted Kerber. I am trying to enjoy it, it’s amazing to be back.”

Kerber looked set for a comfortable passage after winning the first set in just 27 minutes but Tsurenko recovered from 5-3 down in the second and took her fifth set point to ensure a dramatic finale.

While Kerber’s shots were wavering, her mental fortitude remained strong as two breaks in the third set were enough to end Tsurenko’s challenge and secure a gutsy victory.

Simona Halep fell victim to the first shock of the event after the No 4 seed was dumped out by American Shelby Rogers.

Halep had been one of the favourites to challenge for the title in Melbourne but the Romanian was beaten 6-3 6-1 by Rogers, who now goes through to meet either Australian wildcard Ashleigh Barty or Germany’s Annika Beck in the second round.

Garbine Muguruza and Venus Williams were both made to work hard as Muguruza edged past Marina Erakovic 7-5 6-4, while Williams beat Kateryna Kozlova 7-6 (7/5) 7-5.