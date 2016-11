Andy Murray has become the 26th man to be ranked world No 1 in tennis since the system began in 1973.

Novak Djokovic had held the position since July 2014 and Murray is the first player other than the Serb, Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal to hit top spot since Andy Roddick in 2004. Have a vote in our poll below to see who is (possibly) the greatest of themn all ...