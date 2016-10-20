Rising star Kyle Edmund blasts past David Ferrer in Antwerp

YORKSHIRE’S Kyle Edmund booked his place in the quarter-finals of the European Open in Antwerp with a thrilling three-set victory over second seed David Ferrer.

The 21-year-old world No 43 from Beverley came through 6-1 3-6 7-6 (7/3) against the experienced Spaniard to set up a last-eight meeting with Italy’s Andreas Seppi on Friday.

British No 2 Edmund began in blistering style, winning the opening five games on his way to claiming the first set in just 24 minutes.

He could not sustain the strong start though and, after failing to capitalise on three break points in the sixth game of the second set, world No 15 Ferrer levelled the match at 1-1.

Edmund then looked to have squandered the opportunity to progress when he wasted two match points on Ferrer’s serve in the third set but he regained his composure to triumph in the subsequent tie-break.